North Bay edges London Knights 3-2 in a shootout

Sebastien Gervais scored with 1:31 remaining in regulation to tie the game Friday night, and the North Bay Battalion went on to sneak by the London Knights 3-2 in a shootout.

There wasn’t much to split between the two teams through the first 20 minutes as each side put nine shots at the net and Aleksei Medvedev of the Knights and Jake Lisson of North Bay made nine saves apiece.

Kaden Pitre of North Bay opened the scoring at 7:09 of the second period as he zoomed in from the left side, but London tied it exactly 40 seconds later when Linus Funck fed a pass ahead to Jesse Nurmi and he went in alone and deked home his fifth goal in 11 games this season since being returned to the Knights by the New York Islanders.

London thought they had gone ahead on a deke in tight by Ryan Brown, but the play was challenged and ruled offside.

Henry Brzustewicz did put the Knights in front before the end of the second as Brzustewicz was set up by Caleb Mitchell and Ryan Brown for his 15th goal of the year, which tied Brzustewicz with Braidy Wassilyn for the team lead.

London held from there until the Battalion pulled the goalie and Gervais buried a rebound standing to the right of the Knight net to tie the game 2-2.

Overtime produced chances both ways but no goals and then Nick Wellenreiter and Pitre scored in the shootout to give North Bay the extra point.

The Battalion outshot London 37-24.

Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.

Patrick Kane now highest scoring American-born player in NHL history

It took two goals by the Detroit Red Wings to do it but former London Knight Patrick Kane has passed Mike Modano as the highest-scoring American-born player in NHL history.

With his family in attendance, Kane appeared to assist on a goal in the first period only to have it disallowed when it was ruled that the Red Wings had entered the Washington zone offside.

Kane found Alex DeBrincat and DeBrincat fed Ben Chiarot for a blast at 8:52 of the second period that gave Kane his 1375th career point.

Up next

The Knights will make their second of three trips to Erie, Pa., on Saturday, Jan. 31 to play the Otters.

The clubs have met three times this season.

London has won both games played at Canada Life Place by a combined 10-2.

The Otters edged the Knights in overtime 4-3 at the Errie Insurance Arena on the second Saturday of the regular season.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio or Radioplayer Canada app.