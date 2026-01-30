Menu

Share

Crime

Man wanted by Edmonton police after aggravated assault sends woman to hospital

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 4:03 pm
1 min read
Nicholas Travis Morin, 29, is five feet, nine inches tall, 240 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a rose above his right eyebrow. View image in full screen
Nicholas Travis Morin, 29, is five feet, nine inches tall, 240 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a rose above his right eyebrow.
A woman is on hospital with the Edmonton Police Service said is significant injuries after an early morning attack in the city’s southeast, and now a man is wanted.

Police were called early Friday morning to an aggravated assault involving two people known to each other at a home in Mill Woods.

The complainant, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries where police said she remains.

There is no update on her condition, they said Friday afternoon when issuing a news release.

EPS said the suspect, Nicholas Travis Morin, 29, left the home in a stolen red 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Alberta licence plate CDV 9754.

Stock image of 2018 red Mitsubishi Outlander.
Stock image of 2018 red Mitsubishi Outlander.

Morin is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault. Police released the two below mug shot photos of him:

Nicholas Travis Morin, 29, is five feet, nine inches tall, 240 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a rose above his right eyebrow.
Nicholas Travis Morin, 29, is five feet, nine inches tall, 240 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a rose above his right eyebrow.
Morin is five feet, nine inches tall and 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he also has multiple face and neck tattoos, including a rose above his right eyebrow.

It’s believed Morin is either in Edmonton or the surrounding communities. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Nicholas Travis Morin, 29, is five feet, nine inches tall, 240 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a rose above his right eyebrow.
Nicholas Travis Morin, 29, is five feet, nine inches tall, 240 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a rose above his right eyebrow. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to immediately call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

