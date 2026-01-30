More than a dozen seniors in New Brunswick facility victims of sex offences: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in southern New Brunswick are investigating allegations that at least 12 residents of a seniors complex in Saint John were victims of what investigators have described as sexual offences.

The Saint John Police Force confirmed Friday that no arrests have been made.

But Staff Sgt. Shawna Fowler said in a statement that police have identified a suspect who is not a resident or an employee but is “affiliated” with the facility on the city’s east side.

The municipal police force announced last week that it received a complaint from the Loch Lomond Villa on Jan. 21.

Staff at the facility immediately informed relatives of affected residents, and Fowler said procedures have been put in place to ensure there are no longer any safety concerns.

Fowler couldn’t say when the alleged offences occurred but she said police believe all of the incidents happened within the complex and the victims range in age from their 70s to their 90s.

The staff sergeant said police continue to interview witnesses, gather evidence and seek footage from surveillance cameras.

A spokesperson for New Brunswick’s Social Development Department, which oversees seniors homes, said the government was aware of the case, Kate Wright declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Ashley King, CEO of the Loch Lomond Villa, issued a statement Thursday saying the police force had called in its family protection unit to help with the investigation.

“Our foremost concern is the safety and well-being of our residents and their families,” King said in the statement. “Existing safety protocols remain in place, and additional measures have been implemented, including the presence of an on-site security company.”

Meanwhile, King said she and her staff must protect the privacy of those involved and the integrity of the police investigation.

“For that reason, there are limits to what we can share at this time.”

The facility, which opened in 1973, is described on its website as a “complete life-care centre.”

Loch Lomond Villa consists of two sites: the main building, known as the Villa, and a second building across the street, known as the Village.

The Villa includes a 90-bed nursing home, administration offices, a café, theatre and other amenities. As for the Village, it includes a 100-bed nursing home consisting of four houses, each of which has 25 residents. The site also includes three independent-living apartment buildings, one of which includes an 18-bed special-care home.