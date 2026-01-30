Menu

Southern Ontario under cold warnings with frigid wind chill near -40 C

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 10:39 am
1 min read
Environment Canada warns of dangerous wind chills across southern Ontario, with temperatures feeling as cold as -40 C in some areas and frostbite possible within minutes. View image in full screen
Environment Canada warns of dangerous wind chills across southern Ontario, with temperatures feeling as cold as -40 C in some areas and frostbite possible within minutes. Doug Ives/ The Canadian Press
Environment Canada is warning people in much of southern Ontario about wind chills that could feel like -40 C in some areas.

The cold warnings cover all of southwestern, central and eastern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.

Environment Canada says Toronto could see wind chills of near -35 C this morning, while Parry Sound and Huntsville could feel like -38, and Ottawa between -33 and -38.

It says people should cover up and watch out for frostbite that can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Signs of frostbite can include colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation or swelling.

The deep freeze comes as Toronto is still digging out from a record-breaking weekend storm that dumped 46 centimetres of snow at Pearson International Airport and more than 50 centimetres in parts of the city.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

