Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto drivers spent more than 100 hours in traffic in 2025: report

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
Commuters navigate heavy traffic in Toronto, where drivers lost about 100 hours to rush-hour congestion in 2025, according to a new report from navigation technology company TomTom. View image in full screen
Commuters navigate heavy traffic in Toronto, where drivers lost about 100 hours to rush-hour congestion in 2025, according to a new report from navigation technology company TomTom. Dominic Chan/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto drivers lost more than four full days to rush-hour traffic last year, ranking the city as the second-most congested in Canada, according to a new report from navigation technology company TomTom.

The annual Traffic Index shows Toronto motorists spent about 100 hours stuck in rush-hour congestion in 2025, nearly four hours more than in 2024.

Only Vancouver ranked worse nationwide.

Drivers there lost 112 hours, or four days and 16 hours, to congestion last year, a figure that remained largely unchanged from the previous year.

In Toronto, the average congestion level was 47.7 per cent, down slightly from 2024. Despite that improvement, travel times increased and speeds slowed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 10-kilometre drive took an average of 26 minutes and 40 seconds, and rush-hour speeds averaged 18.9 kilometres per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, commuters who took the highway faced an average speed of 53.6 kilometres per hour, or just over half the posted speed limit.

Morning rush-hour trips averaged 29 minutes and eight seconds for a 10-kilometre drive, while evening commutes stretched to 34 minutes and five seconds.

The worst recorded day for congestion last year was on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14.), when average congestion reached 76 per cent and spiked to 106 per cent at 6 p.m., with drivers covering just 3.8 kilometres in 15 minutes.

Trending Now

TomTom’s analysis is based on anonymized trip data covering more than 3.65 trillion kilometres worldwide.

Across the year, the data was anonymously collected from drivers within the larger metropolitan and central city areas, including fast roads and highway crossings.

Click to play video: 'Toronto’s new head of congestion management begins tackling traffic'
Toronto’s new head of congestion management begins tackling traffic

 

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices