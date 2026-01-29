What’s happening in Surrey is a ‘terror attack in slow motion,’ B.C. premier says

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby said what is happening in Surrey with the extortion cases is a “terror attack in slow motion.”

Eby made those comments in Ottawa on Thursday after meeting with the other premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“What we’re seeing in Surrey is it’s a terror attack in slow motion and you would never dream of giving refugee status to someone who participated in a terror attack, but that’s exactly what’s happening under our current system; that loophole has to be closed,” Eby said.

These comments came on the heels of all the premiers calling on the federal government to pass Bill C-14 as quickly as possible.

Bill-C14 aims to make bail tougher for repeat and violent offenders and increase penalties for serious crimes, which is part of the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act. It would also address that “loophole” that allows some suspects of serious crimes to apply for refugee status.

Eby’s comments come after Surrey’s city council approved a motion on Monday night aimed at ramping up efforts to tackle the ongoing extortion-related violence in the city.

“Therefore, be resolved and moved that the City of Surrey recognizes that it is in a state of emergency due to the extortion and extortion-related violence which have plagued our city,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said at the meeting.

Locke is also requesting that Ottawa declare a federal state of emergency and reiterated the need for a national extortion commissioner to oversee a coordinated response.

With unanimous support from the council, Locke will now put the requests in writing to senior levels of government and police agencies.

The declaration would give the City of Surrey additional temporary powers to tackle the extortion crisis.