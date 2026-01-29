Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

What’s happening in Surrey is a ‘terror attack in slow motion,’ B.C. premier says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 8:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds commit more resources to fight Surrey extortion violence'
Feds commit more resources to fight Surrey extortion violence
WATCH: Ottawa is sending 20 additional RCMP officers and helicopter resources to Surrey to help in the fight against ongoing extortion violence. We speak with Liberal MP for Surrey-Newton Sukh Dhaliwal about if it's enough to clamp down on the extortion crisis.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby said what is happening in Surrey with the extortion cases is a “terror attack in slow motion.”

Eby made those comments in Ottawa on Thursday after meeting with the other premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“What we’re seeing in Surrey is it’s a terror attack in slow motion and you would never dream of giving refugee status to someone who participated in a terror attack, but that’s exactly what’s happening under our current system; that loophole has to be closed,” Eby said.

These comments came on the heels of all the premiers calling on the federal government to pass Bill C-14 as quickly as possible.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bill-C14 aims to make bail tougher for repeat and violent offenders and increase penalties for serious crimes, which is part of the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act. It would also address that “loophole” that allows some suspects of serious crimes to apply for refugee status.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey seeks state of emergency declaration over extortions'
Surrey seeks state of emergency declaration over extortions
Trending Now

Eby’s comments come after Surrey’s city council approved a motion on Monday night aimed at ramping up efforts to tackle the ongoing extortion-related violence in the city.

“Therefore, be resolved and moved that the City of Surrey recognizes that it is in a state of emergency due to the extortion and extortion-related violence which have plagued our city,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said at the meeting.

Locke is also requesting that Ottawa declare a federal state of emergency and reiterated the need for a national extortion commissioner to oversee a coordinated response.

With unanimous support from the council, Locke will now put the requests in writing to senior levels of government and police agencies.

The declaration would give the City of Surrey additional temporary powers to tackle the extortion crisis.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices