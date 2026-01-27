Surrey council wants feds to issue state of emergency due to extortion violence

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey city council approved a motion on Monday night aimed at ramping up efforts to tackle the ongoing extortion-related violence in the city.

“Therefore, be resolved and moved that the city of Surrey recognizes that it is in a state of emergency due to the extortion and extortion-related violence which have plagued our city,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said at the meeting.

Locke is also requesting that Ottawa declare a federal state of emergency and reiterated the need for a national extortion commissioner to oversee a co-ordinated response.

With unanimous support from the council, Locke will now put the requests in writing to senior levels of government and police agencies.

“We are in a crisis, there is no doubt about that,” Coun. Harry Bains said.

“This is an issue that can only be resolved through collaboration and co-operation by all levels of government and not through finger-pointing.”

Coun. Pardeep Kooner said she feels like the federal laws have held the city hostage.

“It is hard to move through life always looking over your shoulder,” she said.

City staff have now been instructed to report any developments to the council within 30 days.

Locke is scheduled to discuss her recommendations at an upcoming federal meeting in Ottawa.