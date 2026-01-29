Menu

Crime

Man who escaped Toronto jail by posing as another inmate has been arrested

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2026 11:09 am
1 min read
Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto, is shown in this composite of handout photos released by the Toronto Police Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Toronto Police Service (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto, is shown in this composite of handout photos released by the Toronto Police Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Toronto Police Service (Mandatory Credit).
A man who escaped from a Toronto detention centre on Monday by allegedly impersonating another inmate has been arrested.

Toronto police say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, who was being held at the Toronto South Detention Centre, escaped custody by impersonating another inmate who was set to be released.

Police say the 32-year-old man was fitted with an ankle monitoring device, which was removed at a nearby gas station after he was released.

They say the man was arrested in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Trending Now

Police say he has been charged with escaping lawful custody, personation with intent, obstructing a police officer and other offences.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

