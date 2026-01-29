Man who escaped Toronto jail by posing as another inmate has been arrested

Send this page to someone via email

A man who escaped from a Toronto detention centre on Monday by allegedly impersonating another inmate has been arrested.

Toronto police say Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, who was being held at the Toronto South Detention Centre, escaped custody by impersonating another inmate who was set to be released.

Police say the 32-year-old man was fitted with an ankle monitoring device, which was removed at a nearby gas station after he was released.

They say the man was arrested in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say he has been charged with escaping lawful custody, personation with intent, obstructing a police officer and other offences.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.