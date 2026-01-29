Ontario city under month-long ‘high alert’ over 300 cm of snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

A northern Ontario city says it’s been under a significant weather event for more than a month as crews continue to deal with record snowfall and narrowed roads.

An alert from the City of Barrie stated that the area has been under a significant weather event since Dec. 28, 2025, marking the longest continuous declaration in the city’s history.

The “high” level alert remains in effect as of Wednesday afternoon as crews continue to restore winter maintenance standards and keep roads safe.

So far, it’s reported that Barrie has received about 300 centimetres of snow from Nov. 1, 2025, to Jan. 28, 2026, equivalent to more than 9.5 feet.

While snow removal efforts continue on arterial roads, collector roads, narrow curb lanes and on-street cycling lanes, the city said maintenance could take longer than usual.

In residential areas, contracted crews are removing snow piles from cul-de-sacs, while city staff state that crews are addressing sight-line concerns where snowbanks are high.

The significant weather event will not be lifted until all narrowed roads and cycling lanes are fully addressed, according to their latest alert.

Residents are reminded that overnight on-street parking is not permitted on city streets between 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m., and between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the downtown area, from Dec. 1 through March 31.

City officials also advise residents to clear flat areas beside or at the end of driveways for garbage, recycling and organics carts and to keep them out of the path of snow removal equipment.

The city says it will provide updates if there are any further changes or impacts.