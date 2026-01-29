‘Multiple fatalities’ in Quebec First Nation shooting, community under lockdown: chief

Send this page to someone via email

A northern Quebec First Nation is under lockdown due to a shooting that has led to “multiple fatalities,” its chief says.

Cree Nation of Mistissini Chief Michael Petawabano urged members of the community to stay in their homes and lock their doors as police investigate.

In a statement posted to Facebook Thursday, Petawabano said travel in and out of the community is restricted, and all public buildings and facilities are closed. The lockdown, which was issued Wednesday night, will remain in place until authorities confirm it is safe to resume normal activities.

“Our hearts are heavy with grievance for the lives lost and the families affected by this tragedy,” Petawabano said.

“We ask all community members to remain calm, stay indoors, and cooperate fully with police as they conduct their investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Cree Nation of Mistissini issued the lockdown late Wednesday night, warning of “an active gun shooter who remains at large.” Just after midnight, it provided an update stating there was an “ongoing police intervention” in the community.

Further suspect information wasn’t provided Thursday, nor were details of when exactly the shooting took place or how many victims there are.

Mistissini is a community located along the shore of Lake Mistassini, roughly 600 kilometers northwest of Quebec City.

Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière said in a post on X Thursday that there was no indication right now the shooting is a domestic incident.

“I spoke with Chief Michael Petawabano to offer him all our support. We are wholeheartedly with the community,” Lafrenière wrote.

The Eeyou Eenou Police Force and Sûreté du Québec are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.