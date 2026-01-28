Menu

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for man suspected in crash which killed Manitoba musician, two others

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 9:40 pm
1 min read
An arrest warrant has been issued for Matthew Govereau in connection with a crash on July 1, 2025 that killed three people.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Matthew Govereau in connection with a crash on July 1, 2025 that killed three people. RCMP/Submitted Photo
An arrest warrant has been issued six months after a Manitoba musician, his partner, and another man was killed in a crash in western Manitoba.

Officers arrived to the stretch of Highway 10, north of Swan River, on the afternoon of Canada Day last year.

They believe that a vehicle had crossed over the centre line, and crashed head on into a vehicle parked on the other side of the highway.

Brendan Berg, the bassist of indie pop band Royal Canoe, his partner, Olivia Michalczuk and the passenger in the other vehicle were killed.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for the driver, 37-year-old Matthew Govereau.

He’s wanted on more than a dozen charges, including impaired driving causing death, possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say he is known to frequent the Winnipeg area and if you see him you should not approach and call police.

