Arrest warrant issued for man suspected in crash which killed Manitoba musician, two others

An arrest warrant has been issued six months after a Manitoba musician, his partner, and another man was killed in a crash in western Manitoba.

Officers arrived to the stretch of Highway 10, north of Swan River, on the afternoon of Canada Day last year.

They believe that a vehicle had crossed over the centre line, and crashed head on into a vehicle parked on the other side of the highway.

Brendan Berg, the bassist of indie pop band Royal Canoe, his partner, Olivia Michalczuk and the passenger in the other vehicle were killed.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for the driver, 37-year-old Matthew Govereau.

He’s wanted on more than a dozen charges, including impaired driving causing death, possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say he is known to frequent the Winnipeg area and if you see him you should not approach and call police.