Trouble in Port Coquitlam neighbourhood after care provider, resident moves in

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a Port Coquitlam, B.C., neighbourhood say their peace has been shattered by a non-profit social housing provider and the person living at the home.

Global News is not identifying the street, but neighbours have filmed the person living in the house kicking in the garage door, breaking windows and attacking a security guard.

They said that since the care provider and the man moved in, police have been called to the home dozens of times.

The City of Port Coquitlam told Global News that the house isn’t authorized to be used for this service.

It said the city has issued more than $10,000 in fines since September 2005.

The city also said that concerned neighbours have contacted them.

Story continues below advertisement

“The main concern is seeing him by himself, injuring himself,” neighbour David Erickson said.

“I know he’s getting injured; it’s got to be kind of a lonely existence that he has.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said a person with such a high level of needs should never have been placed in a residential setting.

“I have an incredible amount of concern and compassion for this person who obviously is not getting the support and care that they need,” West said.

“I have just as much compassion and concern for the people who live in their neighbourhood who have had their life upended. This should have never been allowed to occur.”

2:03 Family slams CLBC for access to care

In a statement to Global News, Community Living BC (CLBC), which is responsible for the person’s care, said it is aware that neighbours have experienced “significant and ongoing disruption” and they recognize it is not a “sustainable situation for the individual or the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

CLBC said it has been looking for a more suitable space for the resident and that he no longer lives there and has no plans to return.

CLBC did not make itself available for an interview.

The CEO of Connective, the non-profit housing provider that is contracted by CLBC, said they support people facing complex challenges who often fall between service mandates and have limited housing options.

“This is not a detention facility,” CEO Mark Miller said.

“It is a small, CLBC-funded community living home for an adult with developmental disabilities, and participation is voluntary. The goal is to support the person to live safely in the community — not to detain or incarcerate them.”

He said that staff followed a clinical care plan for the individual that includes protocols for de-escalation and for contacting emergency services when there is an immediate safety concern.