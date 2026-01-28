Ottawa, Meta remain in talks to restore news after ban tied to online bill

Send this page to someone via email

Canada continues to be open to a deal to bring news back to Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, a spokesperson for Culture Minister Marc Miller said on Wednesday.

Meta removed news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada in response to the 2023 Online News Act, which requires the platforms to compensate news publishers for the use of their content. The U.S. has now identified the legislation as a trade irritant.

Miller’s spokeswoman, Hermine Landry, said in a statement Wednesday the government is in ongoing discussions with Meta.

“The door has always been open on our government’s side to discuss these issues. We’ve been having regular discussions with platforms since the Online News Act was developed. This is nothing new,” Landry said in the statement.

Landry acknowledged Washington’s opposition to the legislation but declined to comment on trade negotiations with the U.S.

In December, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer pointed to concerns about Canada’s Online Streaming Act and Online News Act ahead of the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal. Greer cited the impact of the legislation on U.S. digital service providers.

Miller’s office did not answer followup questions about the ongoing discussions — such as how often the government has been meeting with Meta and whether there are plans for the minister himself to have a meeting soon.

Miller told reporters Wednesday that he is not having those conversations.

“These are very preliminary. Our door, at least Canada’s door, has always been open to have those discussions,” he said. “We stand by the value of the two acts.”

While Meta pulled news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act, news outlets are now receiving payments from a $100-million Google fund.

NDP MP Gord Johns told reporters Wednesday the government must find a solution to Meta’s news ban.

He pointed to figures showing that Google and Meta earn a large majority of digital advertising revenue in Canada.

“We’re seeing small newspapers close. We’re seeing this attack on media right now and how critical media is, especially in a time of disinformation,” Johns said.

The Online Streaming Act updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms like Netflix. As part of its work implementing the act, the CRTC has ordered large foreign streaming companies to pay five per cent of their annual Canadian revenues to funds devoted to producing Canadian content, including local TV news.

Some streamers are fighting the order in Federal Court, which in late 2024 put a pause on the payments, estimated to be at least $1.25 million annually per company.

In December, a group of large foreign streaming companies also launched a separate challenge of a CRTC decision that would require them to disclose financial information.