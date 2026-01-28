Caufield embraces hot streak, thrilled to net 30th in 3-2 OT win over Golden Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Cole Caufield is on what youngsters his age would best qualify as a “heater” or a hot streak, if you will.

The 25-year-old ran his personal goal streak to six games, the longest of his NHL career, by scoring his 30th goal of the season in the Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night at Bell Centre.

Over the course of his six-game streak, Caufield has scored nine times, including a hat trick in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Bruins in Boston. His streak equals those of Max Pacioretty (2014-15) and Max Domi (2019-20) for the longest such run by a Canadiens player over the past 30 years.

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens’ Mike Matheson (8) celebrates his goal over Vancouver Canucks with teammates Noah Dobson (53) and Cole Caufield (13) during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

“It’s weird,” said Caufield. “I mean, that’s how hockey goes. I think you could totally go the opposite, go a couple games without a goal. I just like where my game is at right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the game’s final stat sheet may indicate that Caufield scored a single time on a team-leading five shots on goal, the Mosinee, Wis., native could have easily added a few more tallies if not for a bit of bad luck.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

With the first period winding down and his team down a goal, Caufield saw his point-black chance from the left faceoff circle hit the stick of Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid and stayed out.

Caufield thought he had beaten Schmid early in the second period with his team skating 5-on-4. However, his power-play goal was quickly wiped off the scoreboard due to a successful Vegas challenge for offside.

“I realized that was offside probably right when it happened and kind of forgot there when the stick broke,” admitted Caufield. “I was kind of excited about that. It’s just the way hockey goes.”

Caufield was denied again by Schmid later in the period, the Swiss netminder thwarting the American on a 2-on-1 chance.

Moments later, though, Caufield would finally find twine, as he pounced on a loose puck, jamming it past Schmid from below the goal-line to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead.

“I think I’m getting a lot of chances and, obviously, the goalie made some big saves on me a couple times,” said Caufield. “I could have had more, but happy to get (number) 30 today.”

Story continues below advertisement

Caufield has now hit the 30-goal plateau for the second straight season. Last year, Caufield scored 37 times in 82 games.

He has steadily increased his year-over-year goal total since entering the league in 2021 and, barring injury, Caufield will likely continue that trend this year. He is currently on pace to finish the season with 47 goals.

Beyond the goals Caufield has regularly been scoring for the team, especially of late, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is proud of his winger’s 200-foot game, which he credits toward Caufield’s recent offensive outburst.

“When you stay within the principles of the game, it doesn’t guarantee anything, but it increases the percentages of getting those touches,” said St. Louis. “He’s playing with the percentages right now. When there are those individual moments, he’s really confident right now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2026.