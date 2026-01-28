Province closing Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology, moving some programs

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is shutting down the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology (MITT), the school’s president and CEO says.

Neil Cooke said in a letter to parents and students Wednesday that the federal government’s changes to the international student program over the past two years have “created uncertainty” and have had a “serious impact” on the school’s enrolment and financial sustainability.

MITT’s international enrolment has dropped by more than 55 per cent, making its current financial model unsustainable.

As a result, the province ordered MITT to wind down operations, and selected programs will transition to Red River College Polytech (RRC Polytech).

Cooke called the development “unsettling.” The transition will occur over the next year.

“We will work with the province, RRC Polytech, and school divisions to ensure students are supported for success through this transition and have access to high-quality technical vocational education now and in the future,” Cooke said.

“At this time, many details are still being worked through. As plans are confirmed, we will communicate directly with you and provide regular updates.”

Cooke added that students will be able to complete their studies in the program they are currently enrolled in, but that the length of specific programs will dictate what that looks like for each student. Some may be graduating from RRC Polytech.

Fred Meier, president and CEO of RRC Polytech, said in a statement the school will work with MITT and the province on a “comprehensive review” of MITT’s program to determine which programs the school takes on.

“There is some unique programming at MITT and there is also overlap between programs at both institutions,” Meier said.

“This MITT program review will prioritize students and labour market needs and will determine which programs may be preserved and transferred to RRC Polytech, and which programs may no longer be offered.”

Advanced Education Minister Renée Cable told Global News the province’s post-secondary sector has seen financial losses due to Ottawa’s cap.

“In [lost] tuition revenue alone last year … $41 million, and this does not include the social benefit, the economic benefit of having students here,” she said.

“We are working to put stability in the system, and my deep hope is we won’t have another announcement like this.”