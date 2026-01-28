Menu

Canada

Vancouver-based Jim Pattison group says it didn’t know warehouse would become ICE facility

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 1:22 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Jim Pattison Group responds to deal with ICE'
Jim Pattison Group responds to deal with ICE
The Jim Pattison Group is responding after the B.C. government warned businesses about doing deals with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.
The Jim Pattison Group is responding after the province of B.C. warned businesses about doing deals with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is in the process of buying a building owned by Jim Pattison Developments to use as an ICE processing facility.

Records show that Pattison bought the building in Ashland, Va., for roughly $10.4 million in 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jim Pattison Developments said it completed construction of the building in early 2024, but when operating needs changed, the property was publicly listed for lease or sale and an offer was accepted to sell the building to a U.S. government contractor.

“Some time later, we became aware of the ultimate owner and intended use of the building,” the organization stated.

“This transaction is still subject to certain approvals and closing conditions. We remain committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations as we work to divest this asset.”

The development group said that, as a matter of policy, it does not comment on private transactions, but it understands that the conversation around immigration policy and enforcement is heated and has recently become more so.

“We respect that this issue is deeply important to many people.”

The BC Green Party has called for a boycott of The Jim Pattison Group.

Attorney General Niki Sharma said at a press conference on Tuesday that British Columbians, Canadians and people around the world are concerned about what is happening in the U.S. with ICE and the death of American citizens.

“We watch in horror about what is happening there,” Sharma said.

“And I think that calls upon business leaders across this province, including the whole country, to think about their role in what is unfolding there and to make decisions that would not lead to some of the outcomes that we’re seeing unfold in the States.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

