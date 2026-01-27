B.C. attorney general warns business leaders on doing deals with ICE

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s attorney general is warning the province’s business leaders against doing deals with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in the U.S.

The department sent a letter to the Hanover County planning department in Hanover, Va., last Wednesday, sharing its intent to “purchase, occupy and rehabilitate” the warehouse property.

Following the news, the BC Green Party called for a boycott of The Jim Pattison Group.

Attorney General Niki Sharma said at a press conference on Tuesday that British Columbians, Canadians and people around the world are concerned about what is happening in the U.S. with ICE and the death of American citizens.

“We watch in horror about what is happening there,” Sharma said.

“And I think that calls upon business leaders across this province, including the whole country, to think about their role in what is unfolding there and to make decisions that would not lead to some of the outcomes that we’re seeing unfold in the States.

The Jim Pattison Group and Jim Pattison Developments did not immediately return requests for comment.