ICE wants to buy building owned by Jim Pattison Developments in Hanover, Virginia

The United States Department of Homeland Security says it wants to buy a building owned by the property arm of Vancouver-based conglomerate Jim Pattison Group to use as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement “processing facility.”

The department sent a letter to the Hanover County planning department in Hanover, Va., last Wednesday, sharing its intent to “purchase, occupy and rehabilitate” the warehouse property.

Property records show Jim Pattison Developments has owned the building since 2022.

The department says it intends to make modifications, including construction of “holding and processing spaces,” as well as security and equipment upgrades.

The county says it was told it has 30 days to respond to the letter.

The Jim Pattison Group and Jim Pattison Developments did not immediately return requests for comment.