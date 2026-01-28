Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bank of Canada holds interest rates at 2.25%

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 9:47 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Bank of Canada expected to keep key policy rate steady this week'
Business Matters: Bank of Canada expected to keep key policy rate steady this week
Canada’s central bank will make its first interest rate decision of 2026 on Wednesday and many economists expect no changes. In fact, barring any unforeseen circumstances, it may hold steady for the rest of the year. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for Jan. 26, 2026.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Bank of Canada held its overnight benchmark interest rate at 2.25 per cent on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the Bank’s first monetary policy meeting of 2026, and marks the second straight hold to borrowing rates.

Following the announcement, the Bank of Canada released a statement detailing the economic conditions which led to Wednesday’s decision.

“The outlook for the global and Canadian economies is little changed relative to the projection in the October Monetary Policy Report (MPR). However, the outlook is vulnerable to unpredictable U.S. trade policies and geopolitical risks,” said the Bank of Canada.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“U.S. trade restrictions and uncertainty continue to disrupt growth in Canada. After a strong third quarter, GDP growth in the fourth quarter likely stalled. Exports continue to be buffeted by U.S. tariffs, while domestic demand appears to be picking up. Employment has risen in recent months. Still, the unemployment rate remains elevated at 6.8 per cent and relatively few businesses say they plan to hire more workers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s GDP, or Gross Domestic Product, showed the economy shrank 0.3 per cent in October, and the labour market showed signs of weakening in December, when the unemployment rate increased to 6.8 per cent from 6.5 per cent in November, according to Statistics Canada.

Trending Now

Consumer inflation was last measured at 2.4 per cent in December, which is roughly in line with the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target.

“Despite mounting signs of the country’s weakening labour market, the Bank opted for the wait-and-see approach today [Wednesday]. It isn’t surprising — headline inflation may be within target thresholds, but when you look under the hood, some essential outliers, particularly where foods costs are concerned, are worrisome,” said financial expert Shannon Terrell at NerdWallet Canada in a written note.

“Stability matters for an economy being tugged in different directions by shifting trade relationships.”

Gov. Tiff Macklem at the central bank is scheduled to speak to the media at 10:30 a.m. eastern.

– More to come

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices