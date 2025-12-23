Canada’s GDP shrank 0.3% in October, erasing September’s gain: StatCan

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s GDP fell 0.3 per cent in October, which more than offset September’s increase of 0.2 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday on gross domestic product (GDP), and that the manufacturing sector led the declines with a 1.5 per cent drop.

Overall, 11 out of 20 industries saw a drop in productivity, according to the agency.

GDP is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in a country during a given period.

4:18 Ottawa to launch softwood lumber task force in the new year

Although previous data shows the economy still managed to avoid a technical recession in 2025 — which is where GDP drops for two straight quarters, or a six-month period — the Bank of Canada has warned that the trade war and U.S. tariffs will continue to weaken the economy and lower productivity.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s economic data from Statistics Canada marks the final major release for 2025.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Bank of Canada tracks GDP, as well as labour market and inflation reports, to determine when or if it needs to change its benchmark interest rate.

– More to come