Canada’s GDP shrank 0.3% in October, erasing September’s gain: StatCan

Canada’s GDP fell 0.3 per cent in October, which more than offset September’s increase of 0.2 per cent.
Statistics Canada reported Tuesday on gross domestic product (GDP), and that the manufacturing sector led the declines with a 1.5 per cent drop.
Overall, 11 out of 20 industries saw a drop in productivity, according to the agency.
GDP is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in a country during a given period.
Although previous data shows the economy still managed to avoid a technical recession in 2025 — which is where GDP drops for two straight quarters, or a six-month period — the Bank of Canada has warned that the trade war and U.S. tariffs will continue to weaken the economy and lower productivity.
Tuesday’s economic data from Statistics Canada marks the final major release for 2025.
Get breaking National news
The Bank of Canada tracks GDP, as well as labour market and inflation reports, to determine when or if it needs to change its benchmark interest rate.
– More to come
Comments