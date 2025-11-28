Canada avoids recession as GDP climbs in the 3rd quarter

The Canadian economy managed to avoid a recession in the third quarter, according to the latest report from Statistics Canada, which says Gross Domestic Product, or GDP climbed 0.6 per cent on average from July through September.
This follows the second quarter, which saw the economy’s productivity decline by 0.5 per cent on average from April through June.
Most economists and financial analysts define a technical recession as two straight quarters where the economy shrinks.
