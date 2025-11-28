Menu

Economy

Canada avoids recession as GDP climbs in the 3rd quarter

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted November 28, 2025 8:41 am
1 min read
Deloitte Canada expects the Canadian economy will hit a recession in 2025, but may avoid the worst-case outcome. Steel workers work at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
The Canadian economy managed to avoid a recession in the third quarter, according to the latest report from Statistics Canada, which says Gross Domestic Product, or GDP climbed 0.6 per cent on average from July through September.

This follows the second quarter, which saw the economy’s productivity decline by 0.5 per cent on average from April through June.

Most economists and financial analysts define a technical recession as two straight quarters where the economy shrinks.

– More to come

