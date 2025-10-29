Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

The Bank of Canada just cut interest rates to 2.25%

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 9:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. tariffs are ‘weakening’ the Canadian economy: Macklem'
U.S. tariffs are ‘weakening’ the Canadian economy: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday that tariffs are “weakening” the Canadian economy and “increasing trade friction” in our relationship with the U.S. He added that the central bank is focused on helping the economy adjust to this new reality – Sep 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Bank of Canada delivered another cut to interest rates by 25 basis points Wednesday, which lowers its overnight rate to 2.25 per cent.

Commercial banks set their lending rates to customers based on the Bank of Canada’s benchmark.

This means Canadians with variable rate loans like a mortgage will likely see their costs come down, and those applying for loans may soon see better rate options available.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation rate rising to 2.4%'
Canada’s inflation rate rising to 2.4%

Wednesday’s move marks the fourth cut by the central bank in 2025 and the second since March after September’s cut.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada has been gradually adjusting its monetary policy down from a peak of five per cent in April 2024, after raising rates to curb red-hot inflation.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After announcing the cut, the central bank noted the ongoing “uncertainty” the trade war and tariffs bring to policy makers, which may make it difficult to predict if more cuts could be coming soon.

Trending Now

Tariffs imposed by the United States have led businesses and economies across the globe to seek alternative trading partners to avoid higher costs, and in some cases have pulled back on investing and even laying off workers.

“While the global economy has been resilient to the historic rise in US tariffs, the impact is becoming more evident. Trade relationships are being reconfigured and ongoing trade tensions are dampening investment in many countries,” said the Bank of Canada Wednesday in a statement.

Canada’s economy contracted by 1.6 per cent in the second quarter, reflecting a drop in exports and weak business investment amid heightened uncertainty. Canada’s labour market remains soft. Job losses continue to build in trade-sensitive sectors and hiring has been weak across the economy.”

Governor Tiff Macklem at the Bank of Canada will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

– More to come

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices