Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Unemployment rate held steady at 7.1% in September, StatCan says

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 8:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford: If Trump doesn’t roll back tariffs, ‘not one ounce of energy’ will be sent to US'
Doug Ford: If Trump doesn’t roll back tariffs, ‘not one ounce of energy’ will be sent to US
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that he would not send an 'ounce of energy from Ontario' to the U.S. if President Donald Trump did not roll back tariffs affecting various Canadian industries or bring them to parity with Canadian tariffs on U.S. imports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The national rate of unemployment was unchanged in September and remains the highest it’s been in four years, as economic challenges from the trade war and tariffs continue to hinder business growth.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that September showed an unemployment rate of 7.1 per cent, which matched August’s reading while 60,000 jobs were added and the national employment rate increased 0.1 per cent to 60.6 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Analyzing the Bank of Canada’s latest rate cut'
Analyzing the Bank of Canada’s latest rate cut
Trending Now

In September, the Bank of Canada delivered its first cut to borrowing rates since March, and cited weakness in the labour market as one of the main factors that led to its decision. The central bank also suggested further cuts may be needed in the near term, with the next monetary policy announcement scheduled for Oct. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

– More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices