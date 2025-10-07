Trump’s trade war in spotlight as Carney prepares for Oval Office meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, where he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to talk trade and tariffs.

This will be the second meeting between the two leaders in the Oval Office since Trump launched a trade war against Canada.

“The Prime Minister’s working visit will focus on shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S.,” Carney’s office said in a statement last week.

Carney is expected to arrive at the White House at 11:30 a.m. eastern and the meeting with Trump is expected to start at 11:45 a.m., his office said Monday.

Around 12:15 p.m., Carney will “attend an official working luncheon given by the President.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Trump said Carney is “coming probably to talk about tariffs because a lot of companies are leaving Canada to come into the U.S.”

“Everybody’s moving back into the U.S. And he’s probably going to be asking about tariffs. They’re losing a lot of companies in Canada,” Trump said.



White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump “looks forward” to hosting Carney in the Oval Office.

“I’m sure trade will be a topic of discussion tomorrow, and all of the other issues that are facing both Canada and the United States. I know the president looks forward to having that discussion with Carney in the Oval Office,” Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

Carney’s visit comes amid growing pressure to negotiate a new trade deal and get tariffs dropped from Canada’s largest trading partner.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Monday shared a letter he wrote to Carney, urging him to “negotiate a win” for Canada.



Carney’s office said Canada has the best deal of any of the U.S.’s trade partners.

“Canada has the lowest average tariff rate of any American trading partner, with 85% of Canada’s trade with the U.S. being tariff-free,” Carney’s office said in a statement.

Before leaving for Washington, Carney met with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa.

Smith wished Carney well during public remarks ahead of their meeting and said she’d “love to see a renegotiated Canada-U.S. free trade agreement sooner rather than later.”

Last month, both Canada and the U.S. announced separately that they are launching a public consultation ahead of the upcoming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement (CUSMA).

The U.S. Trade Representative is set to begin 45 days of public consultations ahead of the review set to take place next year.