Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. students searching for summer job face toughest market ‘in years’

By Amy Judd & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 9:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Summer job struggles for B.C. students'
Summer job struggles for B.C. students
High school and university students are facing a challenging summer job market, with a lot of competition for fewer jobs. Alissa Thibault reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. students in search of a summer job are facing the toughest job market in years, according to business experts.

At Vancouver’s Dunbar Theatre, owner Ken Charko said they would usually be hiring students to fill spots for full-time staff taking vacations, among other roles, but full-time staff are not taking much time off.

“Because of how everybody feels about the economy, instead they’re like, ‘As many hours as possible, as many days as possible’,” Charko told Global News.

As a result, for the first time in almost 25 years, he is not taking on extra summer staff.

Click to play video: 'Student job seekers could face tough summer'
Student job seekers could face tough summer

The B.C. Business Council says that over the past year, B.C.’s youth unemployment rate has climbed from 10.5 per cent to 16.6 per cent, which is the largest increase of any province.

Story continues below advertisement

” Young people start facing high unemployment, but they’re also facing a lack of opportunity,” Jairo Yunis, Director of Policy with the Business Council of British Columbia said.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The organization said that part of the reason is the province’s private sector is shrinking, while the public sector has grown more than 30 per cent in eight years.

“If we want to grow the economy and if we want to keep young people in the province, we need a more deliberate focus on private sector job creation,” Yunis said.

Charko said he is seeing two things happen in the current job market.

“The people wanting the jobs, there’s more of them,” he said.

“The people having them are wanting to stay in the jobs that they have because they’re fearful the other jobs are not available.

“The companies that have the employees are tightening up the job market because they’re fearful of what it’s gonna be in the summer.”

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices