SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CUSMA internal review process ‘finished in Canada,’ Carney says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 10:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney links Trump’s latest tariff threat to CUSMA negotiations'
Carney links Trump’s latest tariff threat to CUSMA negotiations
WATCH ABOVE: Carney links Trump's latest tariff threat to CUSMA negotiations
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The internal review process for the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Free Trade Agreement is “finished in Canada,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

“We’ve had good conversations, good back and forth,” Carney said about his conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump when asked by reporters if he still had hope for a renewal of CUSMA.

“There’s a lot of work to be done for the review of CUSMA. That work has started with reviews in the United States, internal reviews and consultations. The work has started in Mexico. It’s finished in Canada,” Carney said before the Liberal caucus meeting.

Canada will be “ready to sit down” with both the U.S. and Mexico soon, he added.

Click to play video: 'Carney says “we are not” and “never have” pursued free trade deal with China'
Carney says “we are not” and “never have” pursued free trade deal with China

The process leading up to this year’s scheduled review of CUSMA officially began in September 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

In December, Carney’s office said the federal government would formally start trade discussions with the U.S. on the renewal of CUSMA in January.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc will meet with his counterparts in the U.S. mid-January to advance the talks, Carney said in December.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Carney responds to Trump’s 100% tariff threat, says China deal consistent with CUSMA'
Carney responds to Trump’s 100% tariff threat, says China deal consistent with CUSMA

The U.S. currently has multiple rounds of tariffs on key sectors of the Canadian economy, including steel, aluminum, autos and lumber.

Last week, Trump threatened a 100 per cent tariff against “all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.,” after Canada announced a trade agreement over canola and electric vehicles with China.

This prompted LeBlanc to clarify that there was “no pursuit of a free trade deal with China.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices