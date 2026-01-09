Unemployment climbed to 6.8% in December, says StatCan

See more sharing options

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.8 per cent in December 2025 as the trade war and U.S. tariffs continued to impact the job market.

Statistics Canada on Friday reported the Labour Force Survey for December, which showed a net 8,200 jobs were added in the month.

December’s unemployment rate was up 0.3 per cent from November’s reading of 6.5 per cent, and marks the last snapshot of Canada’s labour market for 2025.

Youth aged 15 to 24 saw 27,000 jobs lost, while 33,000 jobs were added for those aged 55 and older.

A report from Deloitte Canada, released Wednesday, forecasts 2026 to see businesses pulling back on hiring plans for the first six months as tariffs are expected to slowdown demand for Canadian goods and services.

