Economy

Unemployment climbed to 6.8% in December, says StatCan

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 8:49 am
1 min read
Hiring managers ‘cautious’ about 2026 job market: survey
Co-owner and president of Express Employment Professionals Jessica Culo joins Global's Miranda Anthistle to discuss the hiring outlook for 2026 and why some companies say they are cautious about their ability to hire more workers – Dec 31, 2025
Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.8 per cent in December 2025 as the trade war and U.S. tariffs continued to impact the job market.

Statistics Canada on Friday reported the Labour Force Survey for December, which showed a net 8,200 jobs were added in the month.

December’s unemployment rate was up 0.3 per cent from November’s reading of 6.5 per cent, and marks the last snapshot of Canada’s labour market for 2025.

Youth aged 15 to 24 saw 27,000 jobs lost, while 33,000 jobs were added for those aged 55 and older.

A report from Deloitte Canada, released Wednesday, forecasts 2026 to see businesses pulling back on hiring plans for the first six months as tariffs are expected to slowdown demand for Canadian goods and services.

– More to come

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

