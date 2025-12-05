Canada added 54,000 jobs in November as unemployment rate falls

See more sharing options

Canada added 54,000 net new jobs in November as the national unemployment rate fell 0.4 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

This marks the second straight month that the national unemployment rate has fallen.

The job growth was mainly driven by part-time work, according to Statistics Canada.

The agency also says 50,000 jobs were added among youth aged 15 to 24 years old in November.

Youth unemployment fell 1.3 per cent to 12.8 per cent in November, according to the report.

In October, Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent, with youth unemployment at 14.1 per cent.

