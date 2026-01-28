Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Several European countries, including U.K. lose measles elimination status

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 28, 2026 10:47 am
2 min read
Warning signage outside of a building for suspected measles cases. View image in full screen
FILE-- Warning signage for suspected cases of measles is seen outside the main entrance of Woodstock General Hospital in Woodstock, Ont., Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Britain and several other European countries have lost their measles elimination status, the World Health Organization said on Monday, after a jump in infections across the continent.

Spain, Austria, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also lost their status, and the WHO urged countries to boost vaccination rates, particularly among under-protected populations, to prevent the viral disease infecting more children.

Measles is entirely preventable by vaccination, but is very contagious, and so is among the first illnesses to rebound when vaccination rates decline. It commonly causes symptoms including high fever and a rash, but can also lead to serious long-term complications and even death.

Signs of declining vaccinations

Health experts have warned that rising outbreaks worldwide point to a resurgence of other preventable illnesses in populations increasingly mistrustful or skeptical of vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“The UK’s change of status reflects a broader challenge we’re facing across the WHO European Region,” the U.N. health agency said on its website. Several other European countries already have regular measles transmission, according to the WHO, including France and Romania.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada lost its elimination status last year, and the U.S. is working to retain its status as infections mount.

Click to play video: 'Looking back at Canada’s response to the measles outbreak'
Looking back at Canada’s response to the measles outbreak
Trending Now

WHO committees in each region decide whether a country is measles-free using case rates. To be considered measles-free by the WHO, a country must have no locally transmitted cases of the same strain for 12 months or longer.

The decision to strip certain European countries of their status was made last September based on data from 2024. But the WHO only released the information on Monday after getting sign-off from every country involved.

To keep measles at bay, vaccination rates must exceed 95 per cent, the WHO estimates. Yet in the UK, only 84.4 per cent of children had the two doses needed for full protection in 2024. Government data showed 2,911 confirmed cases in England that year, the most since 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency said all children should be vaccinated to protect themselves from measles. The UK was first given elimination status in 2016, before losing it in 2018 then regaining it in 2021.

© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices