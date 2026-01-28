Menu

Crime

Quebec woman who scalded young boy over prank back in court for sentencing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2026 6:15 am
1 min read
The Longueuil, Que., provincial courthouse is seen on Monday, April 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee. View image in full screen
The Longueuil, Que., provincial courthouse is seen on Monday, April 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee. GAC
A Quebec woman who scalded a 10-year-old boy with boiling water over a prank is expected in court today for a sentencing hearing.

Stéphanie Borel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault last September, acknowledging she acted out of frustration over children ringing her doorbell repeatedly as a prank.

Sentencing arguments are scheduled at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore, where the Crown prosecutor is expected to argue for jail time.

The boy, whose identity is subject to a publication ban, suffered serious burns to about four per cent of his body, including his face, chest and shoulder blade, after the incident on Oct. 2, 2024.

The Crown and defence said in a joint statement of facts that Borel was fed up with schoolchildren who would ring her doorbell and run away, in a prank known as the ding-dong ditch.

The statement said Borel opened the door before the boy could ring the bell and tossed a container of boiling water at him.

Quebec woman pleads guilty after dumping boiling water on Longueuil boy
© 2026 The Canadian Press

