Politics

No compensation for Vancouver businesses affected by Broadway Subway Project

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted January 27, 2026 10:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No compensation for Broadway businesses impacted by road closure'
No compensation for Broadway businesses impacted by road closure
Mount Pleasant businesses impacted by a lengthy road closure say they are not getting all the help they need from the province. Still, they came away from a face-to-face meeting with the minister responsible with some optimism. Grace Ke has the story.
Mount Pleasant businesses impacted by a lengthy road closure say they are not getting the help they need from the B.C. provincial government.

Broadway is now blocked between Main and Quebec streets for four months to allow for the construction of a subway station.

Local business owners say they have been losing money since the project started more than five years ago and are seeking compensation to help them survive.

In a meeting on Tuesday, B.C. Transportation and Transit Minister Mike Farnworth told a group that the government can help with parking changes and messaging, but there will be no payouts.

“Compensation is not something any government has done in any project in this province,” he said. “It opens a real Pandora’s box.”

Doug Stewart, who owns Colourstrings Music School, said they need help to make it through the closure.

“We need action now,” he said. “We need some kind of a grant. We need some bridge loan. We need this to happen fast. This communication has to continue.”

Stewart added that the government should factor in the cost of revitalization for the businesses affected by the construction.

“Or economic support for small businesses going forward for the rest of this,” he said.

“We may not be there, but they have to do it now and for all of these businesses coming down the SkyTrain to Arbutus. All of them.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

