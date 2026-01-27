Man accused of violating a horse at Vernon equestrian centre arrested

Send this page to someone via email

A man caught on video allegedly violating a horse at a Vernon, B.C., equestrian centre has been arrested.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirmed the man has been released from custody, pending further investigation.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Erica Van Meehan, the owner of Abigail Equestrian, says an intruder triggered her security cameras early on Saturday morning.

RCMP confirmed they were called, but said the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Van Meehan told Global News that she reviewed the security footage with the responding police officers and the RCMP said the footage revealed a criminal offence had occurred within an enclosed animal pen on the property.

Van Meehan said there is evidence to suggest that other horses at her centre may have also been assaulted.

