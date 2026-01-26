Menu

Suspect identified after allegedly violating a horse on Vernon, B.C. property

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 9:46 pm
A Vernon, B.C., horse owner says she was left physically ill and in shock after discovering surveillance footage that allegedly shows a man violating one of her horses.

Erica Van Meenen says she and her 10-year-old son were home Friday night when her phone began lighting up with notifications from the security cameras at her horse stables.

“There was a clip and my horse was looking very bright-eyed and aware that something was going on,” Van Meenen said. “So I scrolled to the next clip and that’s when a man walks by.”

Vernon RCMP were called to the property. Van Meenen says she watched the surveillance footage back alongside an officer.

“The officer’s face just dropped. We both said, ‘Oh my God,’” she said. “He asked me right away if I was OK, and I just answered, ‘I’m in shock.’”

Police say the video shows a man entering the horse’s enclosed pen and committing a criminal act before fleeing the area.

“He goes and gets the stool and comes back and commits the offence and after he did that she tries to get away from him,” said Van Meenen.

RCMP declined an on-camera interview, but in a statement confirmed the suspect left before officers arrived. A police dog services team conducted an extensive search of the property but was unable to locate the suspect at the time.

“It has never crossed my mind that somebody would actually do that,” Van Meenen said. “I’ve never had a stranger sneak onto my property.”

As of Monday, police confirm a suspect has been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.

Van Meenen believes her horse, Yola, may not have been the only animal approached.

“Some other horses seemed like their blankets were tampered with as well,” she said.

Yola is not believed to have suffered physical injuries. Still, Van Meenen says the incident has rattled the rural community.

“It definitely has sent a scare through the community,” she said.

Van Meenen also worries about the safety of her family. Her elderly parents live on the property, along with her young child.

“I am very thankful I have a very large, not-friendly dog,” she said.

