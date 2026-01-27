B.C. Lions sign star QB Rourke to extension

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have locked up their star quarterback, signing Nathan Rourke to an extension through the 2028 season.

The team announced the move Tuesday, with Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden saying in a statement that Rourke is the “best player in the league and the face of the CFL.”

The 27-year-old from Victoria, B.C., is entering the final year of the contract he signed in 2024 after returning from his time in the NFL.

He’s coming off a 2025 campaign where he hit career highs in passing yards (5,290), touchdown passes (31), rushing yards (564) and rushing TDs (10).

Rourke was named both the league’s most outstanding player and the top Canadian after helping the Lions finish second in the West Division with an 11-7 record.

B.C. edged the Calgary Stampeders in the West semifinal before falling to eventual Grey Cup winners, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in the division final.

Rourke was originally picked 15th overall by the Lions in the 2020 CFL draft and has tallied 11,174 passing yards with 63 touchdowns over 50 regular-season games.

He headed south in 2023 to pursue an NFL career, spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons before returning to B.C. in August 2024.

“I’m honoured to continue my lifelong dream as a professional football player with the B.C. Lions,” Rourke said in a statement on Tuesday. “I’m fortunate to be part of an organization that believes in me and trusts me to lead both on and off the field.”

Rigmaiden said the Lions wanted to be proactive in getting the quarterback signed long term.

“Extending him through 2028 puts us in the best possible position to win, and sends the right message to his teammates, the league and B.C. Lions fans everywhere,” the GM said.

“As Nathan continues to get more comfortable in coach Buck (Pierce’s) offence, we expect to be even more competitive in the future.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2026.