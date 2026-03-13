Leafs star Matthews will miss rest of season

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TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will miss the rest of the season due to left leg injury.

The NHL team says Matthews suffered a torn knee ligament and bruised quadriceps muscle in Thursday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The club says it’s a Grade 3 tear of the medial collateral ligament.

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Matthews will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

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The star forward was hit by Ducks captain Radko Gudas in the second period of Toronto’s 6-4 win at Scotiabank Arena. Gudas was given a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct.

Matthews has 53 points (27-26) this season for the Maple Leafs, who are 14th in the Eastern Conference standings with 67 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.