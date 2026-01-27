Menu

Crime

Public hearing into death of Myles Gray adjourned for four weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 1:16 pm
1 min read
OPCC hearing into Myles Gray death now underway
A public hearing looking into the death of Myles Gray is underway. It's being held under tight military-style security. The 33-year-old man died in 2015 after an altercation with police. Kristen Robinson reports. – Jan 19, 2026
A long-anticipated hearing into the police-involved death of Myles Gray in 2015 is being adjourned for four weeks, after it was derailed by an obscene remark and the subsequent resignation of counsel for the proceeding in Vancouver.

Counsel for the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner Chris Considine says lawyers representing police, including a woman who may have been the target of the vulgarity, are opposing the return of public hearing counsel Brad Hickford, despite a plea from the adjudicator to “get over it.”

Considine says a replacement for Hickford is being appointed, but it will take time for them to get up to speed on the case in which seven Vancouver officers deny misconduct in Gray’s beating death, which a coroner concluded was a homicide.

Richard Neary, the lawyer for Hickford, says his client is grateful for support from adjudicator Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey, but he is standing by his decision to quit because he doesn’t want to be a “distraction” and because of applications “threatened” by other lawyers at the public hearing.

Hickford is under investigation by the Law Society of B.C. over a remark caught on a hot microphone last week, describing someone as  “stupid” and using an extreme obscenity that is sometimes used to describe women.

Arnold-Bailey says she questions how the proceeding that was set to last 10 weeks will not “run out of time” given the lawyers’ schedules and the need to secure a location.

More to come.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

