Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia auditor general flags transparency problems in health-care reporting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 12:24 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia auditor general Kim Adair fields questions at a new conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia auditor general Kim Adair fields questions at a new conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s auditor general says the government must be more transparent about the performance of the health system.

Kim Adair says in a new report that taxpayers can’t properly determine whether billions of dollars in investments are paying off if they don’t have the proper data.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government’s 2022 health plan promised regular progress reports on topics such as access to primary and long-term care and the number of doctors and nurses in the province.

But Adair says the government isn’t releasing enough information on the number of patients who leave emergency rooms without being seen, or on emergency department wait times.

Trending Now

She says some hospitals rely on paper records about ER wait times, which are then transcribed electronically.

Adair says transcription may not always be completed or may be delayed, resulting in a lack of accurate data.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices