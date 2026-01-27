Ontario man charged in elderly woman’s death evaded police for months before alleged murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man who evaded police for nearly a year is one of two people now charged with murder in the December death of an elderly woman.

Police say officers executed a pair of search warrants this weekend and arrested two 38-year-old Toronto men who are both charged with first-degree murder.

One of those men, who police say has been wanted since March, faces several other new drug and gun charges.

In March, Ontario Provincial Police said a countrywide arrest warrant had been issued after the man broke his parole while serving a nearly nine-year sentence on a robbery and several gun convictions.

Toronto police say officers found 79-year-old Jolan Kun dead on Dec. 9 at an apartment near St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road.

Police have so far revealed no further details about the case.