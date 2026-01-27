Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man charged in elderly woman’s death evaded police for months before alleged murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 9:39 am
1 min read
In this file photo, police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
In this file photo, police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/SKP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Toronto man who evaded police for nearly a year is one of two people now charged with murder in the December death of an elderly woman.

Police say officers executed a pair of search warrants this weekend and arrested two 38-year-old Toronto men who are both charged with first-degree murder.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of those men, who police say has been wanted since March, faces several other new drug and gun charges.

In March, Ontario Provincial Police said a countrywide arrest warrant had been issued after the man broke his parole while serving a nearly nine-year sentence on a robbery and several gun convictions.

Trending Now

Toronto police say officers found 79-year-old Jolan Kun dead on Dec. 9 at an apartment near St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road.

Police have so far revealed no further details about the case.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices