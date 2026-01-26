Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Hundreds line up in Calgary to sign petition urging vote on Alberta separation

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2026 6:35 pm
1 min read
Hundreds of people lined up in Calgary this weekend to sign a petition calling for Alberta's separation from Canada. View image in full screen
Hundreds of people lined up in Calgary on Monday to sign a petition calling for Alberta's separation from Canada. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hundreds of people lined up Monday at Calgary’s Stampede grounds to sign their names on a petition calling for the Alberta government to hold a referendum on the province’s separation from Canada.

The city is the most recent stop for a group called Stay Free Alberta that has been given the OK by Elections Alberta to gather names.

They need almost 178,000 signatures by May, and similar long lines have been seen in recent weeks in other locations.

The move comes amid ongoing suggestions from the U.S. government that perhaps Alberta would like to join its neighbour to the south.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some of those in the lineup said they want to join the U.S., while others said no.

Some say separation might be the only way to fix what they call a toxic relationship with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.

Story continues below advertisement

A new Ipsos poll suggests 29 per cent of Albertans support the province’s separation from Canada, but when faced with the costs and consequences of doing so, only half of those interested in separatism are truly committed to following through.

–with files from Global News  

Click to play video: '3 in 10 Albertans support separation according to January IPSOS polling'
3 in 10 Albertans support separation according to January IPSOS polling
Related News
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices