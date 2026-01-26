Hundreds line up in Calgary to sign petition urging vote on Alberta separation

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people lined up Monday at Calgary’s Stampede grounds to sign their names on a petition calling for the Alberta government to hold a referendum on the province’s separation from Canada.

The city is the most recent stop for a group called Stay Free Alberta that has been given the OK by Elections Alberta to gather names.

They need almost 178,000 signatures by May, and similar long lines have been seen in recent weeks in other locations.

The move comes amid ongoing suggestions from the U.S. government that perhaps Alberta would like to join its neighbour to the south.

Some of those in the lineup said they want to join the U.S., while others said no.

Some say separation might be the only way to fix what they call a toxic relationship with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.

A new Ipsos poll suggests 29 per cent of Albertans support the province’s separation from Canada, but when faced with the costs and consequences of doing so, only half of those interested in separatism are truly committed to following through.

