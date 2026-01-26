Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal family raises accessibility concerns over air travel

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 7:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal family raises accessibility concerns over air travel'
Montreal family raises accessibility concerns over air travel
A Montreal family is speaking out, sharing their experience navigating air travel with their adult son, who uses a wheelchair. Despite reaching out weeks in advance, they say the airline fell short, raising questions about accessibility and passenger rights. Felicia Parrillo reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Twenty-five-year-old Sammy Cavallaro and his family run one of the most successful sports podcasts in the country, The Sick Podcast.

And so covering major events, such as the upcoming Super Bowl, means having to travel from time to time.

The Montreal-area family says at the end of December, they began looking for direct flights from Montreal to San Francisco.

Their goal was to leave Jan. 30, in order to arrive the week before the Feb. 8 game.

“The aircrafts weren’t good for the wheelchair, so we made a few calls — [agents said] we’ll get back to you,” said Rosa Mariani, Sammy’s mother. “It took two weeks before someone told us, you need to book, we need a reference number, and then we can work from there.”
Story continues below advertisement

To board a plane, Sammy’s wheelchair must be stored in cargo, making the aircraft size crucial.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

His family then carries him onto the aircraft with a carrier and helps him sit.

Mariani says once their flight was booked, agents told her none of the direct flights had aircraft that could accommodate them and were instead offered a connecting route.

“You have to understand that we need to carry my son on the plane, off the plane,” said Mariani. “Now with a connecting flight, you’re doubling the safety. And then the wheelchair (the) chances of the wheelchair being broken, being put in cargo, you’re doubling that.”

Air passenger rights advocate Gábor Lukács says Air Canada should have done more.

Trending Now

He points to a 2023 decision from the Canadian Transportation Agency, which says that when passengers who use power wheelchairs give at least 21 days’ notice, airlines must have an accessible option.

“I’m sure that the spirit of the order in place against Air Canada has been violated, that’s a no-brainer,” said Lukács.

In a statement to Global News, Peter Fitzpatrick, a spokesperson for the airline says a direct flight was not possible, and that offering a connecting route met its obligations.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tens of thousands of our customers, including those with mobility related disabilities, connect each day in our network and we have processes in place to make such connections easy.”

But the family says that isn’t enough.

They want their son — and others — to be treated like everyone else.

“Just do things right,” said Aniello Cavallaro, Sammy’s father. “We’re not asking for any special treatment, just treat the people right. Life is hard enough for them — just treat them right.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices