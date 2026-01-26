Winnipeg landfill search for slain woman’s remains showing promising signs: Kinew

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says there are some encouraging signs in a landfill search for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose, one of four First Nations women slain by a serial killer.
Kinew says the search at Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg has uncovered material from date ranges and trucking routes that appear to line up with Shingoose’s disappearance.
Excavation started last month, and Kinew says while there are no guarantees of success, developments so far are positive.
Jeremy Skibicki was convicted in 2024 of killing Shingoose and three other women two years earlier, and given a life sentence for first-degree murder.
The remains of Rebecca Contois were discovered in a garbage bin and at the Brady Road landfill in 2022.
The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were later discovered at the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.
