Vancouver hearing into Myles Gray’s death set to resume after obscenity caused delay

A hearing into the death of Myles Gray, who died in 2015 after a violent altercation with Vancouver police, is set to resume today after it was delayed by an obscene remark that was captured on an audio feed of the proceeding last week.

Brad Hickford, counsel for the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner that is conducting the long-awaited hearing, is under investigation by the Law Society of British Columbia over the remark, which he denies making.

The vulgar remark resulted in the hearing being adjourned last Wednesday, midway through the third day of the proceeding, which is scheduled to last up to 10 weeks.

The OPCC urged caution last week against trying to figure out the source and the target of the comment.

Seven Vancouver police officers have denied misconduct at the hearing, which was requested by Gray’s family.

None of the officers has ever been charged or disciplined over the deadly incident, which left Gray with injuries including ruptured testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and rib.