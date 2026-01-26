Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver hearing into Myles Gray’s death set to resume after obscenity caused delay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2026 6:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Day two of hearing into 2015 death of Myles Gray'
Day two of hearing into 2015 death of Myles Gray
RELATED: Day two of the hearing into the 2015 death of 33-year-old Myles Gray, who died after a violent confrontation with Vancouver police officers, has heard from two witnesses who saw Gray before police arrived. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A hearing into the death of Myles Gray, who died in 2015 after a violent altercation with Vancouver police, is set to resume today after it was delayed by an obscene remark that was captured on an audio feed of the proceeding last week.

Brad Hickford, counsel for the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner that is conducting the long-awaited hearing, is under investigation by the Law Society of British Columbia over the remark, which he denies making.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The vulgar remark resulted in the hearing being adjourned last Wednesday, midway through the third day of the proceeding, which is scheduled to last up to 10 weeks.

The OPCC urged caution last week against trying to figure out the source and the target of the comment.

Trending Now

Seven Vancouver police officers have denied misconduct at the hearing, which was requested by Gray’s family.

Story continues below advertisement

None of the officers has ever been charged or disciplined over the deadly incident, which left Gray with injuries including ruptured testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and rib.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices