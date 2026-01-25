Abbotsford police ask who’s ‘missing a load of lumber’ after trailer theft

Send this page to someone via email

“Are you missing a load of lumber?”

That’s the question the Abbotsford, B.C. police department is asking after two stolen semi-trailers loaded with a large quantity of lumber was found at the end of December.

Sgt. Paul Walker said police responded Dec. 31 to the 1700 block of Mount Lehmon Road when an owner reported their semi-truck was stolen overnight.

Officers located the stolen semi with two semi-trailers hooked up. Police said it was unoccupied.

“Those trailers when stolen did not have a load on them and this lumber was obviously on top of them when we recovered it, so we believe the lumber to be stolen,” Walker said.

He added that it’s believed stolen as the wrapping of that lumber from the manufacturer was removed, and the owner of the semi truck said the lumber did not belong to him.

“We normally don’t see an unloaded trailer that was stolen, reloaded with material when we actually go and recover it. Usually it’s empty,” Walker said.

Investigators say they believe the lumber is stolen property, and have put out a call on social media in hopes of finding its right owner.

Anyone with information about the lumber, including if you are missing such a product, is being asked to contact police at 604-859-5225 and quote file 25-48364.