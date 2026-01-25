Raptors’ Poeltl remains without return timeline

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Raptors have announced that starting centre Jakob Poeltl remains without a timeline to return.

The 30-year-old Austrian hasn’t played since Dec. 21, missing 17 games, due to a lower back strain.

The Raptors say Poeltl has returned to Toronto and received targeted pain relief treatment. His status will be updated when he returns to practice.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto is in Oklahoma City to take on the NBA-best Thunder Sunday night.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Raptors, who are on a three-game winning streak are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 28-19, behind New York due to a tiebreaker. Toronto is one game behind second-place Boston and six games back of Detroit.

Poeltl has averaged 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 21 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2026.