Sports

Raptors’ Poeltl remains without return timeline

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2026 11:41 am
1 min read
The Toronto Raptors have announced that starting centre Jakob Poeltl remains without a timeline to return.

The 30-year-old Austrian hasn’t played since Dec. 21, missing 17 games, due to a lower back strain.

The Raptors say Poeltl has returned to Toronto and received targeted pain relief treatment. His status will be updated when he returns to practice.

Toronto is in Oklahoma City to take on the NBA-best Thunder Sunday night.

The Raptors, who are on a three-game winning streak are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 28-19, behind New York due to a tiebreaker. Toronto is one game behind second-place Boston and six games back of Detroit.

Poeltl has averaged 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 21 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

