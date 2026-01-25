Much of Canada faces extreme cold, heavy snow in latest winter blast

Send this page to someone via email

From frigid temperatures in the west to heavy snow in the east, parts of Canada are seeing the full force of winter.

Cold warnings are in effect from eastern Alberta through much of Saskatchewan and the southern half of Manitoba, with wind chills expected to get down to -40 C.

In Alberta, yellow alert cold warnings, meaning moderate and localized impacts, are in place for counties including Lac La Biche, Camrose and Leduc, the city of Lloydminster and the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo.

Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba, meanwhile, are under an orange alert cold warning, signalling widespread impacts that may last a few days.

Environment Canada is warning both provinces to expect a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.” Residents of cities including Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg woke up Sunday morning to sunny skies and temperatures of -35 C, with wind chills of -42 C.

Some communities in southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba could see temperatures reaching as low as -50 C.

People are urged to dress warmly and in layers that can be removed if they get too warm. Officials also advise covering up to avoid frostbite, which can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Drivers, meanwhile, are advised to keep emergency supplies in their vehicles, such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

The Prairies aren’t the only region facing extreme cold, Ontario and Quebec are freezing as well.

Some parts of western and central Ontario are facing cold warnings with temperatures expected to go as low as -40 C.

In northeastern communities along the lower St. Lawrence, such as Sept-Iles, Port-Cartier, Blanc-Sablon and Fermont, yellow alert cold warnings forecast wind chills hitting between -30 and -40.

Extreme cold is not the only issue, however.

Yellow alert snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for southern parts of Quebec and all of the Maritimes.

Montreal, Laval and the Brome-Missisquoi area are among those expected to see 15 to 20 centimetres between Sunday morning and Monday evening. A snowfall rate of one to two centimetres per hour is expected.

A special weather statement warning of 10 cm of blowing snow near the St. Lawrence River is also in effect in the areas of Quebec City, the Beauce, Lower Laurentians and Bois-Francs.

Much of central and northern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, are facing 25 to 35 cm under a yellow alert snowfall warning that also forecasts wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

Southwest Nova Scotia faces similar snowfall amounts but also is under a winter storm warning with maximum wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h expected.

Throughout the province, the heaviest snow is expected to begin Sunday night into Monday morning.

New Brunswick, meanwhile, is expecting a long period of snowfall in several parts of the province starting Sunday evening.

A yellow alert snowfall warning has also been issued for cities including Moncton, St. John and Fredericton, forecasting 20 to 30 cm between Sunday and Tuesday morning.

Many parts of the province, including its biggest cities, are also under an yellow cold alert with wind chills expected between -30 and -40 C. The northwestern areas of the province are forecast to see the coldest temperatures.

People are advised to stay in if they can. Those who must travel are asked to be careful and take it slow as blowing snow could reduce visibility to almost zero.