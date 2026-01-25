Winter storm hammers GTA; snow could reach up to 40cm

Send this page to someone via email

From bus delays to flight cancellations, parts of southern Ontario are already seeing the effects of a winter storm that’s blasting the province.

Environment Canada has issued orange alert winter storm warnings for several communities in the Greater Toronto Area, with 20 to 40 centimetres of snow expected in Toronto, Mississauga, Burlington and Pickering.

Forecasters say the regions could see peak snowfall rates of five to seven centimetres per hour, with gusting winds of 50 km/h and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

The weather is expected to continue through Sunday night with a band of lake-effect snow impacting areas from western Northumberland County to the GTA.

The agency adds the lake-enhanced snow will shift southward to Oakville and Burlington later in the afternoon or evening.

At Toronto Pearson International Airport, dozens domestic and international flight departures and arrivals have either been delayed or cancelled.

Passengers are being asked to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

The TTC has also put detours in place for some routes due to weather conditions.

Outside of the GTA, some communities are still going to see heavy snow. Orange alert snowfall warnings have been issued for Hamilton, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, with 20 to 35 cm possible accumulation by Sunday evening. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h are likely.

Flights out of the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport are still running on time as of 9:20 a.m.

Yellow alert snowfall warnings are in effect for many other Ontario regions, with 10 to 20 cm of snow expected as far south as Windsor and as far east as Ottawa.

Though snow isn’t expected in western and north-central Ontario, parts of those regions are forecast to see extreme cold conditions.

Orange alert cold warnings are in place for communities including Kenora, Sioux Lookout, Dryden and Fort Hope, where wind chills could reach near -45 C.

Yellow alert cold warnings are also in effect for the Timmins region as well as communities along James Bay, including Attawapiskat, with wind chill values of about -40.

People are urged to cover up if they have to go outside and to be aware of the greater risks for young children, older adults and people with chronic illnesses as well as those without proper shelter.