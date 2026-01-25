Battle bots duel it out in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Two enter the ring, one leave victorious. The good news is we aren’t talking about people.

FingerTech Robotics in Saskatoon is hosting its Kilobots event this weekend in which contenders bring souped-up robots to compete in a battle-bot tournament.

Battle bots are fun for all ages with people using their wildest imagination and taking lots of time to prepare their robots for the arena. Some contenders take days to build their bots while other take years to master their craft.

Once bots are complete, roboteers prepare for competitions where they are given three minutes to smash each other out of the ring.

Contenders say they love the environment and community of the niche sport.

Watch above for more on the battle bot tournament and why roboteers love this sport so much.