Residents say owners knew of safety risks months before NDG evacuation

Residents forced to vacate a Notre-Dame-de-Grâce apartment building say they were shown an engineering report indicating the property’s owner was made aware of serious safety concerns as early as November, months before the city ordered an emergency evacuation Thursday.

Fifteen households were escorted out of the mixed-use building at the corner of Old Orchard and Monkland avenues on Thursday after municipal officials deemed the residential portion unsafe. Tenants say management shared the inspection report with them around two weeks ago.

Commissioned by building owner Elfaco Management Inc., the report was prepared by engineering firm Ortam and dated Nov. 3. It describes the building’s condition as critical and recommends the immediate evacuation of all occupants due to unsafe structural conditions.

“They’ve known that it’s structurally unsafe for months now and they’ve neglected to tell us,” said tenant Lhea Noble. “They’ve let us live there.”

Noble and her roommate were among those forced to leave on short notice. She said she spent the night on a friend’s couch. Another resident, Aude Dion-Brochu, said the upheaval has affected her ability to continue her studies this semester.

The evacuation followed a call to the city earlier this week about heating failures in the building. Côte-des-Neiges–NDG interim borough mayor Sonny Moroz said a municipal inspector was shown the engineering report during a visit, prompting the city to order a full evacuation.

“We didn’t take this decision lightly,” Moroz said. “We always want to put the safety and security of our residents first.”

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada called the situation unacceptable, saying she does not want anyone to lose their home in the city.

Elfaco told Global News it acquired the building in May 2025 and later discovered a number of deficiencies “from decades of prior neglect,” it said in a statement.

The management company said it commissioned the November report, shared it proactively and remained in communication with engineers. Elfaco said it was initially advised the issues were not urgent and could be addressed in the spring, but re-engaged engineers after the holidays out of caution.

“Importantly, there is no risk of collapse,” Elfaco said in a statement. “The issue identified relates to floor loading in a specific area, which engineers have advised can likely be rectified through the addition of structural support,” it continued.

The report itself, however, seen by Global News staff, calls for the immediate evacuation of all occupants, listing it as “High–critical — Unsafe building,” and, “Evacuate all occupants immediately.”

While residents remain displaced, commercial tenants on the ground floor, including Monkland Taverne and Old Orchard Pub, have been cleared to reopen. Both the city and the building’s owner say the commercial and residential portions have separate infrastructure, with the main issue located in the apartment lobby.

Monkland Taverne owner Barb Irwin said she was relieved to reopen but remains concerned about the tenants living above.

“They’re homeless,” she said. “It’s a little more disturbing.”

“I am crying non-stop. I just want a home,” Noble said.

Noble and other residents are being housed in a hotel by the city for up to 30 days as the building undergoes further investigation and repairs. Tenants say they are still waiting for clear answers about when, or if, they can return.