Saskatchewan officials remind residents to stay safe as cold snap hits province

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is in the depths of winter, with bitterly cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

However, people are still braving the conditions.

“I got my little hand warmers, got extra gloves, doing good,” says Lexus Moosewaypayo, a gas jockey for Petro-Canada. ‘

“There’s always a couple who pull right up to the front of the store, want to go inside right away, don’t like the cold.”

With the freezing weather, SGI’s media relations manager, Heather Hubic, is advising people to be cautious as roads become more slippery and dangerous.

“We encourage drivers to make sure they’re taking lots of time to get to their destination, maybe leaving a little bit earlier, and just knowing it might take you a little bit longer to get there,” Hubic said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some of the good habits drivers can do during this time of year is making sure they’re increasing that following distance.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She recommends drivers check road conditions on websites like the Highway Hotline before heading out, but driving isn’t the only thing to watch out for.

Saskatoon Fire Marshal Ryan Bradley says with the cold comes an increased danger of house fires and carbon monoxide calls. He’s encouraging people to clear their vents and check carbon monoxide detectors.

“With any fuel burning appliance, incomplete combustion does cause carbon monoxide,” Bradley said. “So we do want to make sure that we are checking those exterior outlets on our homes and making sure that they are clear and in good working condition.

“When we’re checking on our alarms that they are clean and free of dirt, debris, paint, dust, anything like that. Specifically, in and around these vent areas.”

Bradley says heaters to warm up the house like space heaters also pose a risk. “We do want to make sure that we are paying attention to the surface they’re set on, how far away things are, combustible products are from those heaters, that the heaters are in good working condition, and they’re not something that’s been banged around and beat up and dented, or the cord may be frayed or something.”

Story continues below advertisement

With the bitter cold, Saskatoon and Regina have some strategies to help people outside stay warm, like the Safe Bus program.

“If an individual is in a situation where they need to get out of elements, they can flag down any city bus at any time and get on that bus and get a little bit of a reprieve or a break from the elements.”

Watch the video above for more.