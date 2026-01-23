Man shot, killed in Burnaby had connection to B.C. gang conflict, investigators say

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man, known to police, was shot and killed in Burnaby on Thursday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the case and has identified the victim as Dilraj Singh Gill of Vancouver.

Gill was known to police, and the shooting appears to have a nexus to the B.C. gang conflict, IHIT said in a release.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Canada Way on Jan. 22, just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When officers arrived, they found Gill, but despite life-saving efforts, he did not survive.

Shortly after, officers found a vehicle on fire in the 5000 block of Buxton Street, which investigators have linked to the homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

“Homicide investigators are working closely with the Burnaby RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service to collect evidence and advance the investigation,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a statement.

“A shooting, especially in a public place, is extremely troubling, not only for the police but for the entire community. Information from witnesses and those in the area will be crucial in ensuring this investigation advances and to hold those responsible accountable.”

IHIT investigators are also looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video or CCTV footage captured between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the following areas: Canada Way from Boundary Road to Willingdon Avenue and Buxton Street near Royal Oak Avenue and Forglen Drive.

Additionally, IHIT is looking for dashcam video from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the area of Canada Way and Laurel Street, between Boundary Road and Gilmore Way, Burnaby.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email.